Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets reviewed

Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy Note range and now we get to find out what the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is like.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs $1,300 and Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the handset and lets us know whether the device is worth the price.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the top model in the Note 20 range, the handset comes with a range of high end specifications.

This includes a 6.9 inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ and a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor or a Samsung Exynos 990 depending on the region.

It also features 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage and it has a microSD card slot for extra storage. The handset comes with a range of high end cameras, on the front there is a 10 megapixel camera for Selfies.

On the rear of the device there is a triple camera setup with a 108 megapixel main camera and 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12 megapixel telephoto camera. The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

