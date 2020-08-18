Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets durability tested

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone launched recently and now we get to see how durable the handset is.

The video below from JerryRigEveything put the new Galaxy Note 20 through a scratch test, bend test and burn test, lets find out how the device performs.

The handset uses the latest Gorilla Glass and scratches appear on the device at levels 6 and 7 which is what we expected.

The device also performed fine in the bend test and the burn test although there was permanent damage on the burn test, so it looks like the device has passed the durability tests.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

