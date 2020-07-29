Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to feature optimized Exynos 990 processor

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumored to come with the Samsung Exynos 990 processor in Europe, in the US the handset is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

According to a recent report the Exynos 990 processor on the Note 20 has been optimized to improve performance.

This would be a smart move for Samsung as the Galaxy S20 has an Exynos 990 in some countries and a Snapdragon 865 in others.

Previous benchmarks have revealed that the Snapdragon 865 has better performance than the Exynos 990, so the new Snapdragon 865+ should have even better performance. It is not clear as yet exactly what improved performance the optimized Exynos 990 will come with.

It will be interesting to see how the optimized Exynos 990 processor performs when compared to the new Snapdragon 865 Plus. Samsung will make their new Galaxy Note 20 handsets official at Samsung Unpacked on the 5th of August.

Source Sammobile

