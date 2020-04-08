Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 should launch in August

Samsung usually launches its new Galaxy Note smartphones in August and it looks like this year will be the same for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Previous rumors had suggested that the handset may be delayed due to the coronavirus but it looks like Samsung is still planning to launch the device in August.

According to a recent report the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones will be launching this August.

Samsung has apparently been making preparations for the event, although it could end up being an online only event depending what is happening with the current situation.

We are expecting a number of different models in the Galaxy Note 20 range, one of them is the new Note 20+ which recently turned up on Geekbench. As soon as we gets some more details about the new Galaxy Note 20 and also the Galaxy Fold 2, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

