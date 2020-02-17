Samsung Galaxy Note 20 expected to land in July or August

The Samsung Galaxy S20 just launched last week and not it looks like we have details on when the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will launch.

Samsung normally launches their new Galaxy Note in August, although according to Max Weinbach they may be aiming for July this year, but it could land in August.

Samsung are planning to launch their new Galaxy Note 20 smartphone along with their new Galaxy Fold 2, so we can expect both handsets some time in July or August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: codename Champ. Will likely use Ultra Thin Glass. Could be the first phone with under display camera. 7.7″ Infinity Flex Display. Likely launching around July. Should be around the same time as the Note20. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 17, 2020

As yet we do not know what upgrades the new Galaxy Note 20 will come with, we suspect it will get the same 108 megapixel camera that is used in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We wonder if Samsung will offer different version of the handset with slightly different specs like the Galaxy S20, we will have more details closer to launch.

Source Max Weinbach / Twitter

