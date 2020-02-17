Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to feature glass display and under display camera

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has a plastic display, the Galaxy Z Flip has a glass display and it looks like the new Galaxy Fold 2 will also use a glass display.

According to a recent report the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a glass display and the front facing Selfie camera will be under the display.

The last thing we heard about the handset was that it would launch some time in Q2 and it looks like it will be getting a number of upgrades.

As well as the new display the handset is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it will apparently also come with a 108 megapixel camera. This is Samsung’s flagship camera that is used in their new Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone.

As soon as we get some more information about the new Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone and some photos of the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

