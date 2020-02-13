Samsung reveals more details about the Galaxy S20 Ultra 108 megapixel camera

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G comes with a 108 megapixel camera and Samsung has revealed more information about it.

The camera in the device is Samsung’s new 108Mp ISOCELL Bright HM1 camera and it comes with the ability to record 8K video and it features 100x zoom.

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today introduced its next-generation 108-megapixel (Mp) image sensor, Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1. With a spectrum of light-enhancing technologies spanning from Nonacell and Smart-ISO to real-time HDR, ISOCELL Bright HM1 allows brighter and more detailed 108Mp photographs and crystal-clear 8K videos at 24 frames per second (fps), even under extreme lighting conditions.

“To capture meaningful moments in our lives, Samsung has been driving innovations in pixel and logic technologies that enable ISOCELL image sensors to take astounding photographs even when lighting conditions aren’t ideal,” said Yongin Park, executive vice president of the sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “By adopting Nonacell and Smart-ISO technologies, the 108Mp ISOCELL Bright HM1 helps take vivid high-resolution pictures across a wide range of lighting environments.”

You can find out more details about the new 108Mp ISOCELL Bright HM1 that Samsung uses in its top model of the Galaxy S20 at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals