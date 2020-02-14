Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available to buy

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip folding smartphone is now available to buy and the handset costs £1300 in the UK, it comes in a choice of two colors, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

The handset features a 6.7 inch folding AMOLED display that has a FHD+ RESOLUTION OF 2636 X 1080 pixels and it comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB of RAM.

It also comes with 256GB of storage and a 3300 mAh battery, it has a 10 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and on the back there is a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s new folding smartphone at the link below, the handset is available as of now.

Source Samsung

