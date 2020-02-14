Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung’s top flagship smartphone, the handset comes with some serious specifications and now we get to see what it is like compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

EverythingApplePro has been comparing the to handsets side by side and we get to seethe differences between the two handsets.

The new Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with up to 16GB of RAM and it has a massive 108 megapixel camera, we are looking forward to seeing some benchmark comparisons between it and the iPhone and also camera comparisons.

We suspect that the S20 Ultra will come out on top as the handset is the latest device and the iPhone launched last year, we will have to wait until the iPhone 12 to see if Apple brings out a similar high end device to take on the S20 Ultra.

Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

