Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ spotted on Geekbench

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ smartphone has popped up on Geekbench, the handset is listed with the model number SM-N986U.

We are expecting to see a number of different models in the Galaxy Note 20 range, this devices is listed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, it is also listed with 8GB of RAM.

The 8GB of RAM is a little strange as the Galaxy S20 comes with 12GB of RAM as standard and the top model comes with 16GB of RAM, so we would expect the Galaxy Note 20 range of handsets to be the same.

The device is also listed running Android 10 and it is expected to come with One UI 2.5 when it launches later this year.

Samsung normally launches their new Galaxy Note range of smartphones in August, it is not clear as yet on whether this years handsets are still on track for an August launch or whether they will be delayed slightly due to the cornonavirus.

Source Geekbench, Sammobile

