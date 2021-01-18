Samsung Galaxy M62 smartphone may come with 7000 mAh battery

We heard some details about the new Samsung Galaxy M62 smartphone back in November and now we have some information on the handsets battery.

The device with the model number SM-M625F/DS recently appeared at the FCC, this suggests it is close to launch and the listing also revealed that it will come with a 7,000 mAh battery.

Other rumored specifications on the handset include a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 256GB of RAM, these are the only details we have about the device so far.

As soon as we get some more information on the full specifications on the new Galaxy M62 and some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals