Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Smartphone Launched

Back in November, we heard about some benchmarks for a new Samsung smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and now the handset has been made official, the device has been launched in Brazil.

The handset comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display, notable for its 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1000 nits, ensuring a vibrant and fluid visual experience. The screen’s 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, coupled with a high screen-to-body ratio of approximately 90.1%, offer immersive viewing angles and sharp imagery, further enriched by the Always-on display feature for convenient notifications and time display.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm SM7450-AB Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, fabricated on a 4 nm process, promising efficient performance through its octa-core CPU configuration and Adreno 644 GPU. This setup is optimized for gaming, multitasking, and high-efficiency operations, supported by configurations of 128GB/8GB RAM and 256GB/8GB RAM, along with expandable storage via a microSDXC slot that doubles as a shared SIM slot, offering flexibility in storage management.

Photography on the Galaxy M55 5G is handled by a versatile triple camera setup, led by a 50 MP wide-angle main sensor with OIS, complemented by an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro lens. This array enables a wide range of photographic capabilities, from detailed landscapes to close-up shots, supported by LED flash, panorama, and HDR features. Video recording is robust, offering 4K resolution at 30fps and Full HD at up to 60fps, with gyro-EIS for stabilization. The front-facing 50 MP wide-angle camera mirrors the main camera’s resolution, providing high-quality selfies and video calls, with similar video capabilities.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy M55 5G excels with support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple positioning systems, ensuring comprehensive coverage and fast connection speeds. NFC support varies by market, enhancing payment and data transfer options, while the exclusion of a 3.5mm jack aligns with current trends towards wireless audio solutions.

The device’s large 5000 mAh battery supports 45W wired charging, promising extended usage times and rapid recharge cycles. Finally, its design features include an under-display optical fingerprint sensor for secure access, along with a sleek build available in Dark Blue and Light Green, embodying a modern aesthetic that matches its technical prowess.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena



