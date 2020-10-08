Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Samsung Galaxy M51 now available in Europe

By

Samsung Galaxy M51

The new Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone is now available in Europe and the handset is available n Spain through Amazon.

The handset comes in a choice of two colors, black and white and it retails €389 om Amazon, the device launched in India last month.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile processor and 6GB of RAM and 128GB, it also has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it features a range of cameras.

These include a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide, a 5 megapixel macro and a 5 megapixel depth camera. It also comes with a 7000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source Sammobile

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals