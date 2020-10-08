Samsung Galaxy M51 now available in Europe

The new Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone is now available in Europe and the handset is available n Spain through Amazon.

The handset comes in a choice of two colors, black and white and it retails €389 om Amazon, the device launched in India last month.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile processor and 6GB of RAM and 128GB, it also has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it features a range of cameras.

These include a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide, a 5 megapixel macro and a 5 megapixel depth camera. It also comes with a 7000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source Sammobile

