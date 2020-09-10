Samsung Galaxy M51 now available in India

The new Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone has gone ins ale in India, pricing for the handset starts at INR 24,999 which is about $340 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile processor, 6GB or RAm and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage and a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution , plus a 7000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The handset comes with a front facing 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide, a 5 megapixel macro and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

