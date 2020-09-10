Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy M51 now available in India

Samsung Galaxy M51

The new Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone has gone ins ale in India, pricing for the handset starts at INR 24,999 which is about $340 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the Galaxy  M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile processor, 6GB or RAm and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage and a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution , plus a 7000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The handset comes with a front facing 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide, a 5 megapixel macro and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

