Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications revealed

We recently heard that the new Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone would be launching on the 30th of July in India and now we gave some more details on the device.

The handset will come with a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor.

The device will also come with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The new Samsung Galaxy M31s will feature a 6000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging and it will feature a 32 megapixel front camera for Selfies. On the rear of the device there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and 5 megapixel macro camera.

Source Sammobile

