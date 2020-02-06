Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications revealed

Samsung has a number of new smartphones in the works, one of them is the Samsung Galaxy M31 and now we have some specifications on the handset.

According to a recent report the Galaxy M31 will come with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display and the handset will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor.

The device will come with two RAM and storage options, the first will include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the second will include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset will have a range of high end cameras, on the back the main camera will have a 64 megapixel sensor, the other cameras are not know as yet. As soon as we get some more details about the handset including a full range of specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source 91 Mobiles

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals