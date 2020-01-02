Samsung Galaxy M31, M21 and M11 smartphones could launch soon

It looks like Samsung us getting ready to launch some new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M31, M21 and M11. These handsets will be successors to the Galaxy M30, M20 and M10 range of devices.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 come with the model number SM-M215F and this device will have a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage. The M20 had a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage.

These new handsets could appear at CES this month the previous models launch in January 2019, so we suspect we will see them some time this month.

The Galaxy M11, M21 and M31 will apparently be available in a choice of colors, these will include blue and black and then each model will have an exclusive color. The M11 will be available in violet, the M21 in green and the M31 in red. As soon as we get some more information on thee new Galaxy M Series handsets we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals