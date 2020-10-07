Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime leaked by Amazon

It looks like Samsung is getting ready to launch a new Galaxy M31 smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime as some details about the device have been leaked by Amazon.

The new Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime smartphone will come with a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and 6GB of RAM, there will also be a choice of two storage options, 64GB and 128GB.

If you need some additional storage the handset will come with a microSD card slot which will take up to a 521GB card.

The handset will also come with a 6000 mAh battery, 15W fast charging and USB C and it will feature a range of high end cameras.

On the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

The display details were not revealed, although this is expected to be the same as the existing Galaxy M31 handsets which is a 6.4 inch or 6.5 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. As soon as we get some more information about the handset, we will let you guys know.

