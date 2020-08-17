Samsung Galaxy M31s launching in Europe

The Samsung Galaxy M31s was announced back in July and now the handset is launching in Europe, the device now has support pages in a range of European countries.

The handset is rumored to retail for €250 in Europe, Samsung has not officially revealed when the device will go on sale.

As a reminder the Galaxy M31s comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED Infinity O display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of storage.

The device has a range of cameras, on the front there is a single 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. On the rear of the device there is a quad camera setup with a 64 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and two 5 megapixel cameras. It also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and fast charging.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new Samsung Galaxy M31s will go on sale in Europe, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals