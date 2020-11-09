Samsung Galaxy M21S smartphone gets official

Samsung has added a new handset to its Galaxy M range, the Samsung Galaxy M21S and the device comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy M21S comes with a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and 4GB of RAM, it will also comes with 64GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage the handset will come with a microSD card slot and itr features a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a triple camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera and one 5 megapixel camera. The debice will also feature a 6000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The handset is launching in Brazil and it will retails for BRL 1,529 which is about $275 at the current exchange rate.

Source Playfuldroid

