Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone launched in India

The new Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone has launched in India and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The device come with a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

For storage you can choose from 64GB or 128GB and there is also a microSD card slot which will support up to a 512GB card.

The new Samsung Galaxy M21 is equipped with a 20 megapixel camera on the front and three cameras on the back. The three rear cameras include a 48 megapixel primary camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

The handset also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging, it will be available in arange of colors include black, blue and white. Pricing will start at RS 12,999 for the 4GB model and RS 15,999 for the 6GB model.

Source Mysmartprice

