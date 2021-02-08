Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone gets official

We heard rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone back in December, the handset is now official and it has launched in Vietnam.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the handset is powered by a Samsung Exynos 850 processor.

The device comes with a choice of 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy M12 features an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and dual 2 megapixel cameras.

The device is now available to buy in retail stores in Vietnam, but it is not available to buy online from Samsung’s website as yet.

Source Sammobile

