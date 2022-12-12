Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone gets official

The new Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone is now official, we have been hearing rumors about the device for some time. Samsung has unveiled the handset today.

The new Galaxy M04 smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch display that features an HD+ resolution, the handset features a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

There is also 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB, plus the device also comes with a microSD card slot which takes to a 1TB card.

Other specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphones include a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera for Selfies.

The Galaxy M04 also features a 5000 MAh battery and the handset comes with Android 12. it will go on sale in India on the 16th of December.

“Galaxy M04, our most affordable M-series smartphone, is designed for young consumers who seek a performance-driven device that is great in multitasking and keeps them ahead of the curve. It comes with segment-leading 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, massive 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB and long-lasting 5000mAh battery. Galaxy M04 will get four years of security updates and two OS upgrades providing peace of mind to consumers,” said Rahul Pahwa, Director- Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Pricing for the new Galaxy M04 smartphone starts at INR 8,499 for the 64GB model and INR 9,499 for the 128GB model.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals