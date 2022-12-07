Samsung Galaxy M04 launching 9th December

The Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone recently appeared on the Google Play Console and now the handset has been listed on Amazon.

The listing has revealed that the new Galaxy M04 will launch in India this Friday the 9th of December, the listing also confirmed some of the specifications.

The Amazon listing has confirmed that the new Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone will come with 8GB of RAM and also with 128GB of storage, it has also revealed that the device will be available in at least two colors, black and green.

We previously heard that the handset would come with a MediaTek Helio H35 mobile processor and that it would feature an HD display with a resolution of 1600 by 720 pixels, the exact size of the display is not known as yet.

The device will come with a range of cameras, there will be two cameras on the rear of the device and a single camera on the front. Unfortunately, we do not have any information on how many megapixels the various cameras will feature. It is not clear as yet whether it will come with Android 12 or Android 13.

The new Samsung Galaxy M04 will be made official this F Friday, we will have full details on the handset’s specifications and also some photos of the device.

Source GSM Arena





