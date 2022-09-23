Samsung Galaxy Junji Edition launched in Korea

Samsung is launching some special edition versions of its devices in Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Junji Edition as it has teamed up with global fashion brand JUUN.J.

The collaboration will see special edition versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S Flip 4 and the Galacy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and more.

The ‘Galaxy Junji Edition’ will be released in a total of 6 packages, including 2 types of Galaxy 4th generation foldable smartphones released in August this year, 3 types of Galaxy Watch 5 series, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Based on the design value of ‘reinterpreting the classics’, Jun.G is a brand that is drawing attention in the fashion design industry by reinterpreting classic clothes such as trench coats and dress shirts in new proportions.

This edition, which applies Junjiman’s differentiated identity to the new Galaxy products, is based on an elegant black color concept, and the sharp contrast of intense metal silver and luxurious leather coverings are used to stylishly embody the minimalism pursued by Junji.

The ‘Z Flip 4 Jun.G Edition’ consists of a Z Flip 4 256GB graphite color, a Jun.G leather case, and a canvas material multi-bag, and the price is 1473,000 won.

You can find out more details about these new Samsung Galaxy Junji Editions over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

