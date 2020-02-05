Samsung Galaxy Home Mini may launch this week

The last thing we hears about the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini is that it would be launching in South Korea on the 12th of February.

This is the day after the Samsung Unpacked event for the Galaxy S20, although if a new report is correct it will actually be launching this week.

According to one Samsung representative the Galaxy Home Mini will be launching in South Korea this Friday the 7th of February.

This date was give to a Samsung customer by the company’s customer service in South Korea, so it should be the correct date.

As yet there are no details on when the device will be launching in the US, UK and Europe, we are expecting to find out more details about when it will launch in these countries at the Samsung Unpacked event next week.

Source Tizen Help

