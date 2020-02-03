Samsung Galaxy Home Mini may launch 12th February

The Samsung Galaxy Home Mini could finally be launching soon, it looks like the device will launch this month.

According to a recent report the Galaxy Home Mini will be launching in South Korea on the 12th of February.

The launch date comes from Samsung’s website where the 12th of February was the listed release date for the device, this date has apparently now been removed.

If this is the correct launch date then we suspect Samsung will reveal this at their Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event on the 11th of February. The Galaxy Home Mini will retail for 99,000 won which is about $83 at the current exchange rate. As soon as we get confirmation on the exact release date for the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Tizen Help

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals