Samsung Galaxy Fold gets Android 11 software update

Samsung has released the Android 11 software update for their Galaxy Fold smartphone, the update comes in the form of their One UI 3.0 update.

The One UI 3.0 update and Android 11 has been released for both the LTE and 5G models of the handset that have the model numbers F900FXXU4DUA1 and F907BXXU4DUA1 respectively.

The update brings a wide range of new features to the Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone and it has been released as an over the air update for the device.

You can check to see if the One UI 3.0 software update is available for your Galaxy Fold device from the Settings menu on your handset.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals