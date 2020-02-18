Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could look like this

We recently heard that the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is coming in quarter two and we have heard a number of rumors about the handsets specifications.

The latest leak was that the handset would have an under the display Selfie camera and now we have some idea of what the device may look like thanks to Ben, Ben has created some renders based on the recent leaks.

The handset is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and will come with 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7 inch QXFA 120Hz display as the main display and 6.4 inch FHD+ display as the cover display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 – Concept based on leaks Main Display: 7.7″ QXGA+ 120Hz AMOLED

Cover Display: 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED 10MP Selfie Camera (Cover + Front)

12MP Wide + 12MP Ultra Wide + 64MP Telephoto + DepthVision Camera Snapdragon 865 + 5G pic.twitter.com/u6CwOYJOKf — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 17, 2020

As soon as we get some more details on the exact launch date of the new Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone, we will let you guys know.

Source Ben Geskin

