Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone gets official

Samsung has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F62, the handset will go on sale in India on the 22nd of February.

Pricing for the new Samsung Galaxy F62 starts at INR 23,999 which is about $330 at the current exchange rate.

The device is equipped with a Samsung Exynos 9825 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card,

The Samsung Galaxy F62 features an impressive 7000 mAh battery and it also comes with 25W fast charging and it comes with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel cameras for Selfies and video calls, on the rear of the handset there is a quad camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera, one 12 megapixel camera and two 5 megapixel cameras.

You can find out more details about the new Galaxy F62 smartphone over at Samsung at the link below. The device will be available in India from the 22nd of February.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals