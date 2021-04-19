Samsung Galaxy F52 5G gets Bluetooth certification

A new Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-E5260 has appeared at the Bluetooth SIG, the handset is the new Samsung Galaxy F52 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G received 3C certification last month and now it has received Bluetooth certification, which suggests that it would be launching some time soon.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is also rumored to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 800U mobile processor.

Other rumored specifications include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it will come with a range of cameras. On the front there will apparently be a 16 megapixel Selfie camera.

On the rear there will be a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide, 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera. Those are the only rumored specifications we have about the handset so far.

Source Mysmartprice

