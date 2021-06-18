Samsung Galaxy F22 spotted on Samsung website

We recently heard some specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone and now the device has appeared on Samsung’s website.

Samsung has added a support page for their Galaxy F22 device which suggests that it could be launching some time soon.

As we heard previously the handset is expected to share similar specifications to the Galaxy A22 and this should include a 6.3 inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a HD+ resolution.

The device will apparently be powered by a Dimensity 700 5G processor and will be available with a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus 64GB and 128GB of storage.

There will also be a 500 mAh battery and 15W fast charging, plus a range of cameras, on the front there will be an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat.

On the rear of the handset there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

As yet we do not have an exact launch date for the new Galaxy F22 smartphone, it should land some time over the next few week, as soon as we get some information on an exact launch date, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

