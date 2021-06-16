Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone specifications revealed

It looks like we have some details on a new smartphone from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy F22, the handset has popped up in the Bluetooth SIG database.

The device is listed with the model number SM-E225F and it will apparently come with the exact same specifications as the recently launched Galaxy A22.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will come with a Dimensity 700 5G mobile processor, plus a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus 64GB and 128GB of storage.

The handset is expected to come with a 6.3 inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a HD+ resolution.

The device will also come three rear cameras which will include a 48 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there will be an 8 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies. It will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging, as yet there are no details on when it will launch.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals