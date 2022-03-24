Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 unveiled

Samsung has announced the launch of its latest Chromebook in the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360.

The new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 was showcased at BETT 2022 and the device comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, an Intel Celeron processor, and 4GB of RAM.

Showcased at BETT 2022, the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is built to maximise productivity, unlock incredible learning and unleash creativity like never before. The new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is taking flexibility and versatility to the next level, ensuring today’s evolving work and learning lifestyle needs are met through uncapped productivity and portability.

“The synergy between Samsung and BETT 2022, designed to inspire and power the next generation of innovators, makes this the ideal opportunity to unveil the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360” said Joe Walsh, Director of B2B at Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland. “Built with flexibility and versatility at its heart, the 360-degree convertible touchscreen design offers the best of laptop and tablet experiences, to provide a go-to device for students on the move.”

Here are the key specifications:

Processor Intel Celeron N4500 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Memory 4GB LPDDR4x Storage 64 / 128 GB eMMC Display 12.4″ 2560 x 1600 WQXGA TFT 243 ppi, 350 nits Battery 45.5 Whr (Up to 10 hrs) Cameras HD 720p, 1MP Thickness/Weight 16.9 mm / 1.28 kg Speakers 1.5W x 2 Security TPM (Google H1) Ports USB-C (2), USB 3.2, HP/Mic, microSD, Nano security slot Network Wi-Fi 6, LTE (Optional)

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 over at Samsung at the link below. The device will start at £419 in the UK and it will be available from the 15th of April.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals