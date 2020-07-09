Samsung Galaxy Buds X appear at the FCC

Samsung will be launching a number of new devices at the Samsung Unpacked event next month, one of these will be the new Samsung Galaxy Buds X, this is the name Samsung will be using for their Galaxy Buds 2 headphones.

The new Galaxy Buds 2 or Galaxy Buds X were recently spotted at the FCC with the model numbers SM-R180R and SM-R180L.

The Galaxy Buds X name was found on the FCC website and it has also apparently been found in the Samsung wearable app.

It is not clears as yet on what upgrades these new Galaxy Buds will come with over the current model. We are also expecting to see the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Z Fold at the same event.

Source Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals