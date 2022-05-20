Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Monster Ball unveiled

Samsung has unveiled some new Pokemon-themed headphones in Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Monster Ball.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Monster Ball will be available only in South Korea on a limited basis.

The ‘Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Monster Ball Cover Package’ consists of the ‘Monster Ball’, a core item of the anime ‘Pokemon’, as a motif, the Buzz 2 cover and Pokemon stickers.

Although the ‘Monster Ball’ cover is circular, it is designed with the center of gravity in mind to add a sense of stability and balance, and the Pokemon sticker included in the cover is randomly provided out of 11 types of Pokemon including Pikachu, Pyree, Squirrel, and Mew.

The ‘Galaxy Buds 2’ equipped with an overwhelming ‘Active Noise Canceling’ function has recently introduced a new Onyx color, leading the domestic wireless earphone market.

Using ‘360 Audio’ and Ultra Wide Band technology, which accurately finds the direction of sound whenever the user moves his/her head to provide a Samsungivid immersive feeling, ‘SmartThings ‘Find)’ function, providing differentiated usability, and gaining steady popularity.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Monster Ball over at Samsung at the link below. The headp[hones will retail for 134,000 won.

Source Samsung

