Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Series unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest laptops at Mobile World Congress, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Series.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Series is made up of the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 5G.

Samsung Electronics today announced the Galaxy Book2 Pro series, a flagship PC lineup featuring the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 with S Pen functionality and Galaxy Book2 Pro with 5G. Both form factors combine the flexibility and versatility needed for today’s evolving work and learning lifestyles and are built with Samsung’s mobile DNA. The result is a PC experience that is equally productive and portable.

“Our goal at Samsung is not just to create mobile technology, but to give our users unique experiences that fundamentally enhance their everyday lives,” said Hark-sang Kim, Executive Vice President & Head of New Computing R&D Team of Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “As part of this pursuit, we are reimagining the PC. Together, with seamless continuity across our Galaxy devices and secure mobility, users can unlock more efficiency and enable the possibilities of the office of tomorrow.”

