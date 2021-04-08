Samsung Galaxy A82 (Galaxy Quantum2) details revealed

Some photos and specifications have been leaked for the Samsung Galaxy A82, the handset will apparently be called the Galaxy Quantum2.

The handset will come with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and also feature a FHD+ resolution.

The device is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and will apparently feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For cameras the handset is rumored to feature a 64 megapixel main camera, plus two other cameras and it will feature a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

It looks like Samsung are planning to launch this new Galaxy A82 smartphone some time this month, as soon as we get some more details about the device we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

