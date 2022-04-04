Samsung Galaxy A73 pricing revealed

The Samsung Galaxy A73 was made official in India a couple of weeks ago and now the pricing for the handset has been revealed.

The device will start at INR 41,999 which is about $556 at the current exchange rate, the handset will go on sale later this month.

The new Samsung Galaxy A73 features a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it comes with two RAM and two storage options. You can choose from either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The new Galaxy A73 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 25W fast charging, the device comes with a range of cameras, there are four cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera for snapping selfies and for video chat, on the back of the device there is a 108-megapixel camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro, and a 5-megapixel depth camera.

The handset will be available in a choice of three different colors, Mint, White, and Gray when it goes on sale later this month.

Source GSM Arena

