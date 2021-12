Samsung Galaxy A73 renders reveal handsets design

ome renders of a new Samsung smartphone have been posted online, the Samsung Galaxy A73, and the give us a look at the design of the handset.

The press renders were released by @OnLeaks and Zoutons and they give us more information about the new smartphone.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch display that will feature an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate, the device will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor.

The new Samsung Galaxy A73 is also rumored to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of includes storage, it will also feature a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging plus Android 12.

The device will come with a single front-facing camera for selfies and videos calls, the exact specifications on this are not known as yet. On the back of the device, there is a quad-camera setup, the main camera will have 108 megapixels, there are no details on the other three as yet. The handset will come in a choice of two colors, black, and gold.

Source Zoutons

