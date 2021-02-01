Samsung Galaxy A72 5G gets FCC certification

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy A72 5G smartphone could launch soon, the handset has now received its FCC certification.

The device was recently listed on Samsung’s support website and now it has turned up at the FCC alogn with a 25W fast charger and USB Type-C.

There will apparently be a single SIM and dual SIM version of the Galaxy A72 5G, the device will feature a 6.7 inch display with a punch hole selfie camera.

Processing will be p[provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and the handset will come with 8GB of RAM, as yet there are no details on what cameras it will feature. As soon as we get a full list of specifications on this new Android smartphone, we will let you guys know.

