Samsung Galaxy A54 5G available in the UK for £449

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G was made official yesterday along with the new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and now the handset is available in the UK.

The new Galaxy A54 5G comes in a choice of four colors which include Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White, and the handset retails for £449.

Both devices feature immersive Super AMOLED displays, measuring 6.4-inch2 on the Galaxy A54 5G and 6.6-inch3 on the Galaxy A34 5G. Both displays have been upgraded for astounding outdoor visibility, even under bright sunlight. With the enhanced Vision Booster and a 120Hz refresh rate, the displays will keep up with users as they move between different lighting conditions.

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G also guarantee up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. These features allow users to access the latest software and security to maximize the smartphone lifecycle.

Enhanced mobile experiences rely on advanced security. With Samsung Knox, data is kept under lock and key with defense-grade mobile security. The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G give users access to the Security and Privacy Dashboard, which makes it easy to see how apps are tracking data and enables simple ways to stop unwanted data collection. When users want to share important files that contain sensitive or personal information with the ultimate level of privacy and control, there’s Private Share.4 This enables users to share files only to designated recipients within time limits and with screenshots disabled.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals