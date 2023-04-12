Samsung Galaxy A54 5G gets unboxed

Samsung recently launched their new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone and now we get to find out some more details about the handset in a new unboxing video from Tech Spurt.

The video below gives us a good look at the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone, we get to see the design of the handset and also its various features, and let us find out some more details about the device.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The handset comes with an octa-core processor and a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging, plus it has the Samsung One UI 5.1 and it features Android 13.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and there are cameras on the rear, these include a rear-facing a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies . Pricing for the handset starts at £449 in the UK.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals