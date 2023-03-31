Samsung Galaxy A54 5G up for pre-order in the USA

Yesterday Samsung started to take pre-orders on their new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone in the USA, the handset will go on sale on the 6th of April, and Samsung is offering trade-ins of up to $250 and Galaxy Buds Live for just $49.99.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution, the device is powered by an octa-core processor. You can choose from three RAM and storage options.

These include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset has a range of cameras, with a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear. On the back of the Galaxy A54 5G, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for Selfies.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone over at Samsung at the link below, the handset is now available to pre-order.

Source Samsung





