New Samsung Try Galaxy App launched

Samsung is launching a new Try Galaxy app that is designed to bring the Galaxy S23 experience and the Samsung One UI 5.1 to your smartphone, the app is now available in a total of 14 languages.

You can try out the app on your smartphone by going to www.trygalaxy.com from your device or you can scan the QR code in the photo above, more details on the app are below. The app will give you an idea of what Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices and their One UI are like to use.

Samsung Electronics announced its enhanced “Try Galaxy” app, which allows users of non-Galaxy smartphones1 to test drive new features from the recently launched Galaxy S23 series and One UI 5.1. The app is now also available in 14 languages, including Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese (CN/TW), English, French, French (Canadian), German, Japanese, Portuguese (BR), Spanish, Spanish (Mexican), Swedish and Vietnamese.

“We’re proud of the intuitive, convenient and customizable experiences only available through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem,” said Sonia Chang, Vice President of Brand Marketing Group of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re committed to continuing to give people who aren’t already Samsung users the opportunity to explore what’s possible with the best and latest Galaxy experiences.”

You can find out more information about the new Try galaxy App over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the app will work ona wide range of device like the iPhone and Android smartphones.

