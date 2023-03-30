Samsung launches 17,400 square feet LED display at New York Mets

Samsung has installed a massive 17,400 square feet LED display at the New York Mets Citi Field stadium, this giant display and scoreboard can be seen in the photo above.

This massive scoreboard was unveiled at the Citi Field on the 23rd of March 2023, it certainly looks impressive from the photos, you can find out more details about the display below.

“As an emerging New York landmark, Citi Field continues to set itself apart with the integration of cutting-edge display technology that enhances the in-stadium experience for fans,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Display and Home Entertainment Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Samsung is a proud partner of the Mets and with the installment of the first-of-its-kind, double-sided LED display, we are excited to help the franchise reach the next level of technology innovation in professional sports.”

“Samsung’s innovative technology at Citi Field will expand the standard for what fans expect when entering the country’s best stadiums. Over a two-year period, we’ve transformed a once static signage environment to an all-digital experience,” said David Phelps, Vice President, Product Management, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “While working with the Mets, we’ve been able to push the boundaries of what is possible by delivering more creative and unique experiences for its fan base.”

You can find out more details about this massive 17,400 square feet LED display over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





