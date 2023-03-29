New Samsung Interactive Display unveiled

Samsung unveiled its new Interactive Display at the British Education and Training and Technology (Bett) 2023, which is the world’s largest education exhibition.

The new Samsung Interactive Display is designed to be used in schools and classrooms and it will be available in three sizes, 65 inches 75 inches, and 86 inches.

Featuring a slim and user-friendly design, the WAC model takes into consideration the importance of both convenience and interactivity. With IR touch, users can enjoy a natural writing experience, 20 multi-touch drawing and a dual-sided pen to write with a different color on each end without changing the settings. The front stereo speaker, penholder and handle on the display boost convenience for a seamless education environment.

The Device Management Solution (DMS) for WAC series allows users to monitor and control the display in the classroom remotely at the same time. The DMS also provides an alert function that sends warning messages to the screen collectively in case of an emergency.

Originally available on the Samsung Flip (Model name: WMB, WMA, WMR), the Samsung Whiteboard App will also be compatible with the WAC model. The software solution helps educators connect to Windows OS devices, so that even after connecting a PC to the display, seamless writing on top of the content on the PC can be experienced in real-time, creating a dynamic classroom experience. In addition, it is easy to store and share content and documents, as well as annotate on top of whatever is being displayed in real-time, even during a video conference

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Interactive Display over at the Samudsng website at the link below.

Source Samsung





