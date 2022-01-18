Samsung Galaxy A53 5G spotted again

The last thing we heard about the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone was back in December and now the handset has surfaced again.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G recently received 3C certification and this has revealed that the device will come with a 15W charger, not exactly the fastest charger Samsung could have used for the device

Back in December, we heard that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G would come with an Exynos 1200 mobile processor and it will come with a 120Hz display and it will feature a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera.

The device will replace the Galaxy A52 and this handset features a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The galaxy A52 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

So the new Galaxy A53 5G should get a number of other updates ver the Galaxy A52, as yet we do not have any details on when it will launch.

Samsung will be holding a Samsung Unpacked press event next month where they are expected to unveil their new Galaxy S22 handsets, we are not expecting the Galaxy A53 to be announced at this event.

