Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets benchmarked

We recently saw some leaked renders of the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The device recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks and this has confirmed some of the handsets specifications.

The handset will apparently come with a Samsung Exynos 1200 mobile processor and it will come with a 120Hz display and it will feature a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera.

Those are the only specifications we know so far on the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone, the handset will replace the Galaxy A52.

As a reminder, the Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

We are expecting a number of new devices from Samsung at CES 2022 in January and this could be one of the devices unveiled at the event. Samsung will hold their CES 2022 keynote on the 4th of January, we are also expecting to see some new Galaxy Tab tablets and the Galaxy S21 FE at the event.

Source GSM Arena

Image Credit Digit

