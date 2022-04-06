Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets unboxed (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone recently went on sale in the UK and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Galaxy A53 5G and it range of features, let’s find out more details about the handset.

Asa a reminder the handset comes with a Samsung Exynos 1280 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device features a 6.5-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Other specifications on the handset include a range of cameras including four cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

The four rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone comes with a dual SIM card slot and has a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging. The handset is available in a range of colors including Awesome Blue, Black, White, and Peach.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

